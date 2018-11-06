Adam Lambert’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Adam Lambert has been performing with the legendary British rock band Queen for years now, so perhaps it’s not surprising that he has a cameo in the new movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells their story. Don’t worry if you didn’t see him, though — he’s heavily disguised.

During one scene in the movie, Queen’s late, iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury and Queen are touring the U.S. for the first time. We see Freddie, played by Rami Malek, at a truck stop, talking on the phone to Mary Austin, his fiancée at the time. As she asks him if he misses her, we see a bearded truck driver pass by, give Freddie a look, and then head into the men’s room. Obviously, he expects Freddie to follow him.

According to Billboard, that bearded truck driver is Adam Lambert. It’s one of the first obvious indications we see in the film that Freddie — who died in 1990 of AIDS at the age of 45 — is struggling with his sexuality.

Adam and Queen recently wrapped up a Las Vegas residency.

