A Woman in Nevada Hears “Meowing” Coming From Inside A Wall–Her Contractor Accidentally Walled-In Her Cat During Renovation! (And More Good News)

1. A woman in Nevada smashed through the wall of her shower after she discovered that her cat, Winston, had been WALLED-IN by a contractor earlier that day. She said she heard him meowing from the other side of the wall, and enlisted the help of her boyfriend, and Winston’s favorite snack . . . CHEESE.

Once the hole in the wall was big enough, Winston emerged, and he was fine. (Here’s video. In a TikTok, she later called Winston’s nap INSIDE the wall the “king of bad decisions.” )

2. On Friday, a Las Vegas police officer and a bystander bravely pulled a driver from a car crash . . . just seconds before it went up in flames. The LVMPD posted video online. The driver was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. It’s also unclear what caused the accident.

3. A month ago, a man in Arizona jumped into the chilly Arizona Canal to save another man and his dog, Smokey Bear. The dog was watching the ducks from the edge, and had fallen in . . . pulling his owner in too. The men reunited last week, and the hero said, “I don’t think I’m a hero. I just think I’m human.”

-Mitch-