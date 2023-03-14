A Woman In Colorado Credits Jury Duty For Saving Her Life! (And More Good News)

1. A 69-year-old in Colorado named Shirley Bennet is happy she got called for jury duty last month, because it saved her life. She was at the courthouse when she had a stroke and collapsed with no pulse. But deputies were quickly able to do CPR. She went back last week to thank them in person.

2. A dad in Australia jumped in front of a snake to save his two-year-old daughter. It bit his foot, but he got to a hospital and he’s okay. He thinks it was an eastern brown snake, Australia’s deadliest type. They’re venomous enough to kill humans.

3. A 44-year-old guy in England named Chris Place signed up for the app Nextdoor last year to look for yard sale type stuff. And he ended up chatting with a 42-year-old woman named Michelle Tooby.

It turned out they lived right next door to each other . . . and had lived within a 10-minute walk their whole lives . . . but they’d never met. So they got to talking, started dating, and now they’re in love.