101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

A Woman In Colorado Credits Jury Duty For Saving Her Life! (And More Good News)

Share
A Woman In Colorado Credits Jury Duty For Saving Her Life! (And More Good News)
Jury sitting in courtroom

1.  A 69-year-old in Colorado named Shirley Bennet is happy she got called for jury duty last month, because it saved her life.  She was at the courthouse when she had a stroke and collapsed with no pulse.  But deputies were quickly able to do CPR.  She went back last week to thank them in person.

 

2.  A dad in Australia jumped in front of a snake to save his two-year-old daughter.  It bit his foot, but he got to a hospital and he’s okay.  He thinks it was an eastern brown snake, Australia’s deadliest type.  They’re venomous enough to kill humans.

 

3.  A 44-year-old guy in England named Chris Place signed up for the app Nextdoor last year to look for yard sale type stuff.  And he ended up chatting with a 42-year-old woman named Michelle Tooby.

It turned out they lived right next door to each other . . . and had lived within a 10-minute walk their whole lives . . . but they’d never met.  So they got to talking, started dating, and now they’re in love.

#Trending

1

Clean doesn't have a scent
2

YOU GOTTA HEAR local music from Kendall Lujan
3

Yes, you can plant some vegetable seeds now!
4

John Gourley from Portugal. The Man Drops By The Studio To Play New Single!
5

Early 2000s vibes with James Julian Villa - KINKs Homegrown Discovery

Recently Played

JumperThird Eye Blind
9:09pm
SnapRosa Linn
9:06pm
Tongue TiedGrouplove
9:03pm
CalifornicationRed Hot Chili Peppers
8:52pm
Flagpole SittaHarvey Danger
8:48pm
View Full Playlist