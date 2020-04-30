A Virtual Brewfest Is Happening This Weekend
You might not be able to go out for a brew fest right now, but that doesn’t mean a brew fest can’t come to you.
The Oregon Brewers Guild came up with a creative fundraiser called the Stay Home, Drink Beer Virtual Festival.
The virtual event will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will raise money for the Oregon Brewers Guild. The festival will feature brewers from across the state and will give behind-the-scenes brewery tours, discuss upcoming releases, explore beer styles and history, and more.
Participating breweries include: Barsideous Brewing, Bent Shovel, Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Ecliptic Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Leikam Brewing, Lucky Labrador, McMenamins, Migration Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing, Ordnance, Portland Brewing, Portland U-Brew & Unicorn Brewing, StormBreaker Brewing, The Ale Apothecary, Threshold Brewing and Blending, Von Ebert Brewing, West Coast Grocery, Worthy Brewing and Wild Ride Brewing.
The event will be live on Facebook and in a Zoom room. Digital entry to the festival is $10 and includes access to both live channels. Tickets are available to purchase online.