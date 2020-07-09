A Taste of Victory from The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers have released the first single and video from their upcoming EP The Third Gleam.
It’s called “Victory,” and you can watch the black-and-white video on YouTube now. The Third Gleam comes out August 28th.
A concert film, The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks, will start airing on PBS stations on August 29th. Four songs from the show, which was filmed in July 2019 during their 25th appearance at the famed Colorado venue, will stream at PBS.org Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.