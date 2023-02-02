A Six-Year-Old Was Playing With Dad’s Phone And Ordered $1000 In Food Deliveries!

A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping

1. Two Ukrainian refugees are heading to the Super Bowl. A couple near Kansas City sponsored them last year, and they’ve all been living together. They were at the AFC Championship game last week when the Kansas City Chiefs got involved, and gave BOTH couples tickets to the big game.

2. A woman in Georgia had to deliver her own baby while her husband was rushing her to the hospital and got stuck in traffic. It happened in November, but she just posted footage from it. They eventually got a police escort. Mom and baby are both doing great. (Here’s the video.)

3. Two employees at a DoubleTree Hilton hotel in Montreal went the extra mile to help a woman who showed up crying. She and her boyfriend had just broken up the day before she was supposed to fly home, and he booted her out of his place. To his credit, he got her a hotel room but booked it for the wrong night.

The employees hooked her up with a discounted room, free snacks, and gave her a sympathy card. She posted a video on TikTok, and Hilton responded. They said they’d already shared the story with their whole team.

4. A man in Michigan named Keith Stonehouse let his six-year-old son use his phone to play a game Saturday night . . . thinking that it would chill him out before bed. But the kid ended up playing with a different app: Grubhub. Keith says he knew something was strange when he got a food delivery . . . but before he could figure it out, another one came . . . then another . . . and another. He says it was like a parade of deliveries.

It didn’t take long for him to figure out that they WERE orders from his account . . . that his SON had made. There was nearly $1,000 in food delivery orders . . . and it could’ve been worse.

He said his credit card stopped a $439 order from Happy’s Pizza, suspecting fraud. However, a $183 order of jumbo shrimp from the same restaurant did go through just fine . . . as did orders from other restaurants for chicken shawarma, salads, chicken wraps, chili cheese fries, ice cream, and more.

Keith says he was mad, but there was nothing he could do about it . . . so he crammed as much as he could in the fridge, and offered the rest to neighbors.

He also tried to talk to his son about it, so he’d understand what went wrong . . . but while he was trying to explain, the kid stopped him and asked, “Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?” (Here’s a news report and another.)

(Here’s a news report and another.)

-Mitch-