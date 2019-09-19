A “Sexy Mr. Rogers” Costume for Women Is on Sale for Halloween & We Have A Pic
(Photo By Getty Images)
And I am horrified. Can Halloween be sluttier? Sexy MR. ROGERS. It was created by a company called Yandy that’s known for making some of the more ridiculous “sexy” Halloween costumes. In past years they’ve made things like a sexy “Handmaid’s Tale” costume, sexy fake news, and sexy pizza rat.
But back to Mr. Rogers. Their new “Nicest Neighbor” costume costs $60 and comes with a tight red V-neck sweater, a detached collar and tie, and high-waisted gray shorts.
You can also spend $13 more for the “Be My Neighbor” add-on, which features a vinyl gray wig and two hand puppets.
If dressing up as sexy Mr. Rogers isn’t your thing, Yandy’s new costumes this year also include sexy Bob Ross, sexy plant-based burger, and sexy tarriffs.