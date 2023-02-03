A Seventh-Grader Sinks A Half-Court Shot To Win $10K In One Of The Greatest Videos You’ll Ever See! (And More Good News)

Basketball on basketball court, elevated view

1. At a high-school basketball game in North Dakota last week, a seventh-grader named J.J. Franks got the chance at a half-court shot for $10,000, and DRAINED IT. It actually wasn’t just a half-court shot. He had to make a lay-up, free throw, three-pointer, AND one from half-court, all in a row.

The place went nuts. All the high-school players rushed the court, and picked him up on their shoulders. J.J. talked about it later and said he never expected it to go in. He’s saving the $10,000 for college. (Here’s the video.)

2. The World’s Oldest Dog record just fell for the second time in two weeks, but this one’s special. Guinness verified that a dog in Portugal named Bobi is now 30 years and 268 days old, which also makes him the oldest dog ever. The old record of 29 years and 5 months stood for over eight decades. (Here’s a photo.)

3. Speaking of dogs: Firefighters saved dozens of dogs from a fire at a doggy day care in Seattle last week. All 115 dogs that were inside made it out.

4. An animal shelter in Tennessee helped reunite a dog with its family after someone found it with a heartbreaking note on its collar.

It said, “Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me, and I’m a great dog.” It also said to please not change her name. It’s Lilo.

People at the shelter could tell the woman really loved Lilo. So they tracked her down, and they’re giving her all the food and pet supplies she needs.

They’ve also been working to find her family a pet-friendly homeless shelter until they’re back on their feet. (Here’s a video.)

(If you want to donate to the shelter, it’s called McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. At least two people have also started GoFundMe pages for the family. One claims to be Lilo’s owner, but we don’t know if that’s verified.)

-Mitch-