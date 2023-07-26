A Promise Fulfilled: Arkansas Dad Gifts Stepdaughter Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $200,000, But With a Catch!

1. A guy in Northern Ireland broke a world record by playing the drums for 150 hours straight. That’s roughly six-and-a-half days. He did it to raise money for pancreatic cancer research, and a mental health charity called Mind.

2. A cat in England caught a mouse but didn’t kill it, or even hurt it. It just brought it home . . . hung out with it all night . . . and the owner’s “cat camera” got it all on video. (Here’s the footage.)

3. A dad in Arkansas made good on a big promise he made to his stepdaughter. He used to joke that if he ever hit the lottery, he’d give her the winning ticket.

In last Monday’s Powerball drawing, he matched four numbers, plus the Powerball. And he’d paid a buck extra for the “multiplier,” which upped his prize from $50,000 to $200,000.

He showed up at her home to surprise her, and said he had some good news and bad news. The good news was he gave her the ticket. The bad news was she has to start paying her own cell phone bill.

-Mitch-