A Professor Says We Should Only Have 6 French Fries…And The Internet Exploded

Even though they are considered a vegetable, no one believes french fries are “healthy.” But now a Harvard researcher has managed to ruin your life by telling you how many you should realistically eat.

Eric Rimm, a Harvard Epidemiology and Nutrition professor, co-authored a study for The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates.

Turns out participants who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality compared with those who ate their taters unfried.

The New York Times did a story about it, pointing out the Agriculture Department considers a serving of fries to be three ounces, which is about 12 to 15 fries and 140 calories.

Rimm felt the french fries’ combination of salt, oil and starch necessitated a change in that number.

Dr. Rimm told the Times. “I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six french fries.”

That six-fry suggestion made quite a few Twitter users a little salty.

Allison Viray @AllisonViray Just saw something that said you’re only supposed to eat SIX french fries in one sitting. I’ve never felt so attacked.

Zac Thomas @ZacPThomas Seriously. I average 6 fries a bite.

Gissur Simonarson Stop ruining my life

Jamie Schulz @GCUmom77 6 fries or 6 orders of fries? You can’t just eat 6 fries.

Jessica Glenza Least successful restaurant ever: “It would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.” Six fries!!