A Professor Says We Should Only Have 6 French Fries…And The Internet Exploded

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Even though they are considered a vegetable, no one believes french fries are “healthy.” But now a Harvard researcher has managed to ruin your life by telling you how many you should realistically eat.

Eric Rimm, a Harvard Epidemiology and Nutrition professor, co-authored a study for The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates.

Turns out participants who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality compared with those who ate their taters unfried.

The New York Times did a story about it, pointing out the Agriculture Department considers a serving of fries to be three ounces, which is about 12 to 15 fries and 140 calories.

Rimm felt the french fries’ combination of salt, oil and starch necessitated a change in that number.

Dr. Rimm told the Times. “I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six french fries.”

That six-fry suggestion made quite a few Twitter users a little salty.

Allison Viray@AllisonViray

Just saw something that said you’re only supposed to eat SIX french fries in one sitting. I’ve never felt so attacked.

Zac Thomas@ZacPThomas

Seriously. I average 6 fries a bite.

Gissur Simonarson

Stop ruining my life

French fries might be derived from potatoes but they’re no substitute for green leafy vegetables, nutritionists say.

You Don’t Want Fries With That

Fries are unhealthy but undeniably tasty, so if you do indulge, here is some expert advice.

nytimes.com

Jamie Schulz@GCUmom77
6 fries or 6 orders of fries? You can’t just eat 6 fries. 😂

Jessica Glenza

Six fries!!

Adam Sternbergh@sternbergh

a hill made of french fries is literally the hill I will die on

You should only eat 6 fries per serving, Harvard professor says https://bit.ly/2FVZq4M 

View image on Twitter
