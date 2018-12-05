A Professor Says We Should Only Have 6 French Fries…And The Internet Exploded

Even though they are considered a vegetable, no one believes french fries are “healthy.” But now a Harvard researcher has managed to ruin your life by telling you how many you should realistically eat.
Eric Rimm, a Harvard Epidemiology and Nutrition professor, co-authored a study for The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates.
Turns out participants who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality compared with those who ate their taters unfried.
The New York Times did a story about it, pointing out the Agriculture Department considers a serving of fries to be three ounces, which is about 12 to 15 fries and 140 calories.
Rimm felt the french fries’ combination of salt, oil and starch necessitated a change in that number.
Dr. Rimm told the Times. “I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six french fries.”
That six-fry suggestion made quite a few Twitter users a little salty.