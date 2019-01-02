A “Perfect” gentleman: Ed Sheeran among 10 Best-Mannered People of 2018

Mark Surridge
Everyone knows that Ed Sheeran has amazing musical talents, but it seems he also has “Perfect” manners.

The singer was named one of the 10 Best-Mannered People of 2018 by the National League of Junior Cotillions, an organization that trains young people in self confidence, discipline, character and etiquette.

Ed came in third on the annual list “for demonstrating above-and-beyond kindness to his fans year after year.

NFL star Drew Brees is number one on the list, which also includes Mark Wahlberg, Will Smith, Zendaya, NBA star Stephen Curry, pro golfer Lexi Thompson and more.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” says President Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Queen among “Entertainment Weekly” magazine’s “can’t-miss” tours for 2019 Cage the Elephant releasing new music this month Muse tested, mom approved: How the weirdest track on “Simulation Theory” came together Walk Off the Earth Keyboardist Mike “Beard Guy” Dies Report: Nirvana files lawsuit against Marc Jacobs over smiley-face logo Don’t ask “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performers Foster the People to sing “Auld Lange Syne”