A “Perfect” gentleman: Ed Sheeran among 10 Best-Mannered People of 2018

The singer was named one of the 10 Best-Mannered People of 2018 by the National League of Junior Cotillions, an organization that trains young people in self confidence, discipline, character and etiquette.

Ed came in third on the annual list “for demonstrating above-and-beyond kindness to his fans year after year.“

NFL star Drew Brees is number one on the list, which also includes Mark Wahlberg, Will Smith, Zendaya, NBA star Stephen Curry, pro golfer Lexi Thompson and more.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” says President Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

