A Gym Owner Just Broke The World Record For The “Highest” Fitness Class…High as in Altitude (And More Good News!)

1. A 2022 Mustang Shelby worth $112,000 just raised over $1 MILLION at a charity auction for hurricane relief. Most of the money came from two people. A guy paid $400,000 but gave the car back, then it was resold for another $300,000.

2. A YouTuber named Mark Rober just posted the third installment of his obstacle course for squirrels. It’s called Backyard Squirrelympics 3.0 and it was the top trending video on YouTube last we checked.

3. A 64-year-old guy spent three years creating a full-body floating suit made out of 1,150 wine corks . . . all so he could surprise his family with it during a recent trip to Lake Michigan. He thought they’d think he was nuts, but they loved it. There’s a video of them all trying it out. (Here’s the video.)

4. A gym owner from the U.K. broke a world record for highest fitness class . . . “high” as in altitude. They led a 30-minute class on top of a mountain in Nepal at 19,803 feet.

5. A poll asked people to name the best things about adopting a pet from a shelter. The top answers include: You’ve changed their life forever . . . you may have saved them from being put down . . . and you have a new best friend.

-Mitch-

6. A 12-year-old artist from Iowa named Arsh Pal has been selling his paintings to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. He started four years ago and hoped to raise $1,000. He’s now raised over 15 grand.