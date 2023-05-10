A Group of Dads In The UK Formed A Dance Troop To Embarrass Their Kids, Now They Raise Money For Charity!

1. A California woman ended up homeless a few years ago, but talk about turning things around! She’s back in school, about to get her associate’s degree. She’s also getting married later this year. And to top it all off, she just hit the lottery for $5 MILLION. She says she plans to buy a house, and invest the rest.

2. CNN just did a story on a Girl Scout troop in New York called Troop 6000. All the girls in it are experiencing homelessness, or living in shelters.

All the money they make selling cookies helps pay for them to go on trips, and get their families into permanent housing. A mom started it while living in a shelter with her five kids in 2017. Since then, they’ve raised over $1.6 million.

3. A group of dancing dads from the U.K. are in the news. To embarrass their kids, they formed a dance crew in 2012 called “The Outta Puff Daddys.” Now they post dance videos to raise awareness for mental health, and they’re a hit on social media with over 300,000 Instagram followers. (Here’s a video.)

4. A 31-year-old Ironman athlete from England was vacationing in South Africa on Sunday and saved TWO lives. He was walking past a beach when he saw a teenager drowning. So he dove in and saved him.

Then as soon as he got back to dry land, he saw another teenager lying face-down in the sand, and saved him too. He thinks the second kid tried to save the first kid, and started drowning.