There’s a company called TourRadar and they’re looking to send someone on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world. You’ll travel to five continents over 50 days, with all expenses paid.

There’s just one catch: You’ve got to do the entire trip with a STRANGER. I guess they think it’ll make for more interesting videos and social media content if they send two strangers, so that’s what they’re doing.

If you’re interested, you can apply on their website with a two-minute video.