A Cockatoo Assists A Guy With A Great Wedding Proposal! (And More Good News)

1. A guy in Australia thought he was getting a prank call, but it was a real lottery official letting him know he won $66,000.

2. Firefighters in Pennsylvania saved a tiny kitten that crawled up into the engine compartment of someone’s car, and posted the photos on Facebook. It’s already been adopted.

3. A fifth-grader in England named Liam Squires loves correcting his teachers when they say something wrong. Now he’s taken it to a whole other level by correcting a textbook. He noticed a science book had the labels switched for igneous and sedimentary rocks. The textbook company is now fixing the mistake.

4. A proposal video from 2021 is going viral again. If you’ve never seen it, it’s great: A guy in Australia took his girlfriend to a bird show at a zoo. He coordinated with them to have a cockatoo land on her arm and give her a note. She opened it and looked shocked . . . then turned to him as he got down on one knee with a ring . . . and the crowd went nuts.

(Here’s the video.)