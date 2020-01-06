A 4-Hour Cut Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Is In The Works
It’s a good time to be Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker is riding high on a wave of awards success for his latest film, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. It just won a slew of Golden Globes–including Best Picture Musical or Comedy–and looks like an Oscar wouldn’t be a surprise. If you’re a big fan of the film, you’re also in luck, because there might be a four-hour cut coming out soon.
After a recent screening of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood at the ArcLight in Los Angeles, the writer/director teased the existence of a four-hour cut for the crowd. After the film’s star, Brad Pitt, egged him on, he relented, admitting the lengthy version could arrive in theaters as soon as next year. “Hey look, it’s all good so once this whole thing is said and done, maybe in a year’s time, we probably will,” Tarantino said of the release.
This isn’t all that surprising. A longer version of the film already came out last year, with an additional 10 minutes of footage. Tarantino famously films a lot of material that doesn’t make it into his final theatrical edits. He also famously reworks a lot of his films post-release. Tarantino previously released an extended cut of Death Proof, he recut The Hateful Eight into a four-part series for Netflix, and he weaved together both Kill Bills into Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which screens at his movie theater The New Beverly in Los Angeles. He has also teased the existence of an extended cut of Django Unchained.
