101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

A 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Spent His Whole Life In the Hospital Finally Went Home This Week! (And More Good News…)

Share
A 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Spent His Whole Life In the Hospital Finally Went Home This Week! (And More Good News…)

 

1.  A kid in Illinois who’d spent his whole life in the hospital finally got to go home on Tuesday.  His name is Francesco Bruno, and he’ll turn three in a few months.

He has a rare condition called skeletal dysplasia that affects his ribs and keeps his lungs from developing.  But he’s in a spot now where he doesn’t need constant medical care anymore.  All his nurses and doctors showed up to see him off.

 

2.  A single mom in Australia was living out of her car with her six-year-old son, and posted on Facebook asking for help finding a safe place to park and sleep at night.  But instead of helping, a few heartless jerks responded with THREATS.

One woman did step up to help though.  A therapist named Claire Orange invited them to stay with her in her home, and also started a GoFundMe campaign.  It hit over $20,000 before they closed off donations.

 

3.  The Animal Rescue League of Boston saved a six-month-old kitten seen wandering down the street with a round, glass lightshade on its head.  They named her Buzz Lightyear, because it looked like an astronaut’s helmet.  She’ll go up for adoption in a week or so.  (Here’s a video.)

#Trending

1

Was last year's extreme heatwave a fluke? A new study suggests it might've been
2

ICYMI Modern English bring "I Melt With You" back to life on Fallon
3

ICYMI - Marcus Mumford on Corden was excellent!
4

ICYMI - Phoenix NAILED IT on Kimmel
5

Electro Dance Pop from New Body Electric / KINKs Vortex PDX Song of the Week

Recently Played

RiverBishop Briggs
2:48am
Tippa My ToungeRed Hot Chili Peppers
2:44am
Who Can It Be Now?Men At Work
2:40am
Happier Than EverBillie Eilish
2:37am
My HeroFoo Fighters
2:33am
View Full Playlist