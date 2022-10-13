A 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Spent His Whole Life In the Hospital Finally Went Home This Week! (And More Good News…)

1. A kid in Illinois who’d spent his whole life in the hospital finally got to go home on Tuesday. His name is Francesco Bruno, and he’ll turn three in a few months.

He has a rare condition called skeletal dysplasia that affects his ribs and keeps his lungs from developing. But he’s in a spot now where he doesn’t need constant medical care anymore. All his nurses and doctors showed up to see him off.

2. A single mom in Australia was living out of her car with her six-year-old son, and posted on Facebook asking for help finding a safe place to park and sleep at night. But instead of helping, a few heartless jerks responded with THREATS.

One woman did step up to help though. A therapist named Claire Orange invited them to stay with her in her home, and also started a GoFundMe campaign. It hit over $20,000 before they closed off donations.

3. The Animal Rescue League of Boston saved a six-month-old kitten seen wandering down the street with a round, glass lightshade on its head. They named her Buzz Lightyear, because it looked like an astronaut’s helmet. She’ll go up for adoption in a week or so. (Here’s a video.)