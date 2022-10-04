A 10-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl Who Fled To California With Her Family Finally Reunited With Her Cat! (And More Good News…)

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A herd of cows in Germany adopted a wild boar piglet that got separated from its family. They’ve been taking care of it for about a month.

2. An emotional support dog that works at a middle school in Ohio just got its own yearbook photo again for the second year in a row. (Here’s the photo.)

3. A 10-year-old girl from Ukraine named Agnessa left with her family when Russia invaded, and had to leave her cat behind. But after a VERY big effort from lots of people, she just got him back. They were in Romania before relocating to northern California. And on their flight over, they made friends with a stewardess named Dee Harnish. She stayed in touch and heard about the cat, who’d been with Agnessa’s uncle.

So she made some calls and got a charity involved. Then the uncle took the cat to Moldova on his motorcycle, where someone else took it to Romania. A woman vacationing in Greece cut her trip short to go get him. And 7,000 miles later, Agnessa got her cat back.

-Mitch-