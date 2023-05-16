101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

99-Year-Old Woman Is Part Of Circus Knife-Throwing Act! (And More Good News)

Share
99-Year-Old Woman Is Part Of Circus Knife-Throwing Act! (And More Good News)
Tent with flags

1.  A 65-year-old woman from California founded a nonprofit in 1997 called Roots of Peace.  They go to war-torn countries and remove landmines, then replace them with grape vines, fruit trees, and vegetable gardens.  They’re heading to Ukraine next, and she just got a big award last week called the World Food Prize.

 

2.  Starlux Airlines is based in Taiwan and had some major delays at the Tokyo airport this month.  A bunch of people were stranded overnight, and then got delayed again the next day.  But check this out:  The airline’s CEO felt so bad about it, he flew to Tokyo himself and apologized to everyone in person.

 

3.  Here’s a weird Make-a-Wish:  A 12-year-old kid in Utah always wanted to know what it was like to be ARRESTED.  So cops made it happen for him last week.  They cuffed him and took fingerprints.  He says it was a fun experience, but jail definitely seems kinda scary in real life.

 

4.  Here’s an equally weird bucket list story:  A 99-year-old woman in England named Annie Duplock always wanted to be part of a KNIFE-THROWING act.  So the owner of a circus made it happen for her last week.  There’s a video online of a circus performer throwing ten knives at her.  (Here’s the footage.)

-Mitch-

 

#Trending

1

Soft spoken lyrics and gentle harmonies with Babers - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

NFL Player Takes 11-year-old Fan to Father Daughter Dance After Her Dad Unexpectedly Passes Away (And More Good News)
3

Did The Grim Reaper Make An Appearance At King Charles' Coronation?
4

Forty Feet Tall bring incredibly hooky sonic sounds for KINKs Homegrown Discovery
5

Cop Helps Deliver Baby On The Side Of A Road (And More Good News)

Recently Played

AngelaLumineers
10:53pm
Need You TonightInxs
10:50pm
KidsMgmt
10:45pm
Thousand MilesMiley Cyrus Ft. Brandi Carlile
10:42pm
Wish You Were HerePink Floyd
10:37pm
View Full Playlist