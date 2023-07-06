90-Year-Old Woman Retires After Working 74 Years At A Department Store And She’s Never Missed A Day of Work!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A 90-year-old woman in Texas named Melba Mebane just retired after working at the same Dillard’s department store for 74 YEARS.

She started in 1949 as an elevator operator, and eventually switched to cosmetics. In 74 years, she never called in sick or missed a single day of work.

2. A guy in Iowa had a pretty good weekend last month. He proposed to his girlfriend on Friday, June 23rd, and she said yes. Then the next day, he bought a lottery ticket and won $390,000. He says they’re planning to buy a house now.

3. Four sisters from Nebraska are in the news, because they’re all pregnant at the same time. They range in age from 25 to 33, and they didn’t plan it. It just happened. They’re all due between August and November.

