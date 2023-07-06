101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

90-Year-Old Woman Retires After Working 74 Years At A Department Store And She’s Never Missed A Day of Work!

Share
90-Year-Old Woman Retires After Working 74 Years At A Department Store And She’s Never Missed A Day of Work!
Department Store

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1.  A 90-year-old woman in Texas named Melba Mebane just retired after working at the same Dillard’s department store for 74 YEARS.

She started in 1949 as an elevator operator, and eventually switched to cosmetics.  In 74 years, she never called in sick or missed a single day of work.

 

2.  A guy in Iowa had a pretty good weekend last month.  He proposed to his girlfriend on Friday, June 23rd, and she said yes.  Then the next day, he bought a lottery ticket and won $390,000.  He says they’re planning to buy a house now.

 

3.  Four sisters from Nebraska are in the news, because they’re all pregnant at the same time.  They range in age from 25 to 33, and they didn’t plan it.  It just happened.  They’re all due between August and November.

-Mitch-

www.shaneco.com

#Trending

1

Desolation Horse brings music about wanting to do better - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

Thanks To This, You Might See More Ice Cream Trucks This Summer! (And More Good News)
3

Firefighter Adopts Baby Girl That Was Left In Department's "Safe Haven" Box
4

Guy Collapsed on Train Tracks After Roll-Over Crash--Police Drone Saves His Life With Only Seconds To Spare
5

Cop Asks Kids If He Can Go Down Their Slip-N-Slide To Beat The Heat And The Video Is Hilarious!

Recently Played

Not Strong EnoughBoygenius
11:08am
Island In The SunWeezer
11:04am
Tiny DancerElton John
10:53am
ChemicalPost Malone
10:50am
The CaveMumford & Sons
10:46am
View Full Playlist