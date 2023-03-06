8-Year-Old Kid Finds Out His Favorite Server Is Homeless So He Starts a GoFundMe And Raises $100K! (And More Good News)

1. An 83-year-old Vietnam vet named Paris Davis finally got the Medal of Honor on Friday. He risked his life over and over to save other soldiers during a 19-hour firefight in 1965. He should have gotten the Medal a lot sooner, but the paperwork got lost . . . was resubmitted . . . and got lost a second time.

(His full account of those 19 hours is intense, like something out of a movie.)

2. An eight-year-old kid in Arkansas named Kayzen Hunter recently found out his favorite waiter at Waffle House was struggling, and living in a motel. So he started a GoFundMe that’s now raised around $100,000 for him.

3. Remember the story last week, where a Nebraska cheerleader went to the state championships by herself after her teammates quit? Now two more cheerleading stories are in the news . . .

An eight-year-old cheerleader did the same thing at a competition in Florida and WON it. And a video from the national cheerleading championship from last month is going viral. A team was performing when their music cut out. But the crowd kept the rhythm going, and they didn’t miss a beat.

4. TikTok just changed the life of a guy in Arizona named Sebastian Ibañez. He’s legally blind and partially deaf. But he’s still done everything he can to provide for his family. He always wanted to be a car salesman, but had to resort to selling brooms and mops on the street.

His wife is fighting thyroid cancer. And last month, his family’s van was in a crash. So it’s been even harder to make ends meet. But after a reporter shared his story, a TikToker with 11 million followers named Jimmy Darts got involved.

He posted a video where he talks to him and hands him $1,000 to help out. Then he started a GoFundMe that’s raised over $120,000 to help Sebastian’s family.

But it doesn’t end there: The owner of a car dealership called Brown Brother’s Automotive saw the story and HIRED Sebastian. On his very first day of work, he sold his first car.

-Mitch-