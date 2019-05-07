8 Things to Do in the Morning That Will Make You Feel Productive

If you find yourself having a few extra minutes in the morning, Elite Daily has compiled a list of simple tasks that will fill the time–and make you feel super productive. Here they are:
- Make yourself an iced coffee. This will help you save money and avoid a long line at your local coffee shop.
- Meal prep your lunch for later in the day. This way, you don’t have to waste time deciding on what to eat.
- Make your bed. It automatically makes you feel so much more organized and ready to take on the day.
- Jot down your to-do list for the day. Jot down everything that’s a must-do to get done for the day.
- Fill up your water bottle. Get into a habit of drinking water every day by filling up your bottle–with some lemon, too–first thing.
- Treat yourself to a nice breakfast. Remember, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
- Go to the gym. If you get your workout done in the morning, you won’t have to decide whether you feel up to going after work.
- Listen to a podcast and meditate. Use the quiet morning to meditate or catch up on some of your favorite podcasts.