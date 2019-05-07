8 Things to Do in the Morning That Will Make You Feel Productive

If you find yourself having a few extra minutes in the morning, Elite Daily has compiled a list of simple tasks that will fill the time–and make you feel super productive. Here they are:

Make yourself an iced coffee. This will help you save money and avoid a long line at your local coffee shop. Meal prep your lunch for later in the day. This way, you don’t have to waste time deciding on what to eat. Make your bed. It automatically makes you feel so much more organized and ready to take on the day. Jot down your to-do list for the day. Jot down everything that’s a must-do to get done for the day. Fill up your water bottle. Get into a habit of drinking water every day by filling up your bottle–with some lemon, too–first thing. Treat yourself to a nice breakfast. Remember, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Go to the gym. If you get your workout done in the morning, you won’t have to decide whether you feel up to going after work. Listen to a podcast and meditate. Use the quiet morning to meditate or catch up on some of your favorite podcasts.