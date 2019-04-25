$768M Powerball Winner From March Comes Forward, Says He “Pretty Much Felt Lucky”

The 24-year-old Wisconsin man who recently won the $768 million Powerball jackpot recalls that he “pretty much felt lucky” when he bought his tickets. The National Post reports that Manuel Franco bought $10 worth of Quick Pick tickets for the March 27 drawing and thought he looked through them all, but found one last ticket stuck to another. That was the winner. He says he’d been worried that someone would steal the ticket before coming forward on Tuesday. In Wisconsin, lottery winners legally cannot remain anonymous. Franco says he quit his job the two days after winning and opted for the lump sum payment, which after taxes comes to $326 million. “I’m just going to take off somewhere and, honestly, just take my time with it, think it over,” Franco reveals.