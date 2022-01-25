      Weather Alert

Adopting a sustainable diet is good for you and the planet

Adopting a more environmentally sustainable diet isn’t just good for the planet, it’s healthier for you and better for your budget. Cooking at home more often and eating leftovers are two great building blocks to more sustainable eating habits. Eating more grains and legumes is inexpensive, especially when you buy them dry and they’re incredibly versatile. While it’s tempting to buy strawberries in December, they have to travel a long way to get to stores here in the Pacific NW, plus they taste bland. Instead, eat produce in season and plan meals around our harvest season. And you don’t have to ban meat from your diet, just eat less of it and choose grass-fed. If you’re a heavy meat eater, try eating smaller portions and swap one meal a week with plant-based. 

