One Lifestyle Change Can Have a Big Impact
I don’t make New Year’s Resolutions on any particular day, I make changes when the timing’s right. So you don’t need Earth Day to make green choices in your life. The best way to be successful in any change you make is to have a plan. If you want to make changes in your food choices, start small. Plan one dinner each week that’s vegetarian or vegan, or try the VB6 diet…vegan/vegetarian before 6. If you don’t live in an area that offers residential compost pick up and you have a backyard, set up a compost bin in your backyard. You’ll immediately see a reduction in what you send to the landfill. In 2018, Americans threw away 17 million tons of textiles, so I made a pledge this Earth Day to mend/repair, trade or buy secondhand clothing, instead of buying new (#MyPlanetMyPledge). A small change can make a big difference in the long run and often leads to other changes.
Make One Change
