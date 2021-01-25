The Killers: Dave is Definitely Back
Dave Keuning of The Killers (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)
The Killers next album will have all four founding members on it.
Last year drummer Ronnie Vanucci said that guitarist Dave Keuning would be returning to an active role after going on hiatus in 2017. And in a recent Instagram Live that Vanucci did from the studio, Keuning was the first band member that the drummer showed on camera. And there was a snippet of a new song playing in the background.
Last year’s Imploding the Mirage was the first album not to feature Keuning. It did feature guitar and bass from Mark Stoermer, who took a hiatus from touring with the band at the beginning of 2016.
The band have been working on their seventh album since the fall and even teased a track list on Instagram last month.