U2’be Relaunched

With not much else going on this year, U2 did a little house cleaning and relaunched their YouTube channel on Friday.
The updated channel features the remastered video for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album it came off of, 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind.
Over 100 of their videos have been remastered and each week will see new additions to the channel along with never before seen content.
Commenting on this undertaking, The Edge says, “U2 has worked with some incredible filmmakers and directors over the years and it’s always been a lot of fun. Like a lot of people, I’m partial to a tumble down a YouTube rabbit hole…I hope you enjoy.”
U2 previously announced that they are releasing a 20th anniversary edition of All That You Can’t Leave Behind on October 30th.