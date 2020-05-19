Washington County Is Hiring Contact Tracers
The Oregon Public Health Institute and the Public Health Institute are working with Washington County Public Health to fill contact tracer positions as quickly as possible.
For those looking for job right now, you could help your community on its road to reopening. The OPHI is helping our local counties find contact tracers, which state officials say are key to getting populated communities back in business.
Officials are also looking for those who have experience as community health workers or those who worked in areas hit hard by COVID-19.
Job postings are already up on the public health institute’s website. The postings say contact tracers can make between $22 to $25 per hour. Find those listings here.