Billie Eilish to the Oscars
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Billie Eilish just got another big awards show invitation — to perform at the Oscars.
After sweeping all the major categories at the Grammys this week, she’ll take the stage at the Academy Awards next month. As usual, she’ll be accompanied by older brother Finneas, who racked up two Grammys of his own.
Though producers didn’t announce what Billie will be doing on the telecast, the smart money says she’ll be performing her theme song for the upcoming James Bond flick, No Time to Die.
The show will air live on ABC on February 9th.