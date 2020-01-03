      Weather Alert

Kick start a New Year’s Resolution with GOBox and New Seasons Market

Do you make New Year’s resolutions? Sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t, but when I do I make sure I go about it intentionally and with a plan. If you are thinking about reducing your waste in 2020, here’s a tip. GOBox is a Portland company that makes it easy to choose to reuse with their subscription based reusable container program. Just use the GOBox App to access zero waste reusable containers and cups at food carts and 13 New Seasons Markets.

Enter here to win a year subscription to GOBox and a $500 gift card to New Seasons Market
