Did you know that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans throw out an estimated 25% more trash? As you celebrate the holidays, make sure you know which bin your wrapping paper, ribbons and other items go into. For instance, bubble wrap and air void pillows don’t go in your home recycling bin, but there are places that take it for recycling or reuse. Anything with glitter on it? Well, that’s garbage. Decorative bows and ribbons? Those can be reused or donated to places like SCRAP. Let Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline answer all of your questions.
Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000
