Everyday Life: Coldplay Announce New Double Album
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Coldplay will be release a new double album in November.
After teasing fans with cryptic images on social media, the band sent a letter to fans talking about the new album with a release date of “November 22, 1919.”
In a letter to fans, the band wrote, “for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life.” The note continues, “in the classifieds you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner.’”
The first half of the LP will be called “Sunrise” and the second half is “Sunset.”