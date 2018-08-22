500 Oregon silverspot butterflies released on Saddle Mountain

Last month Oregon Zoo butterfly conservationists joined Oregon Parks and Recreation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo to release 500 Oregon silverspot butterflies on Saddle Mountain. The Oregon silverspot was federally listed as threatened in 1980 and population numbers have been declining since then. The program is part of the zoo’s imperiled species program at the two zoos. Each year female Oregon silverspots are collected, brought to the zoo to lay eggs, the hatched larvae are raised over the winter and then released into the wild. Saddle Mountain was chosen as the reintroduction site because it’s home to the early blue violet, a rare flower that are the main food source for the caterpillars as they mature.

Zoo releases 500 endangered butterflies