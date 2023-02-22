50-Year-Old Guy Just Set A World Record: He Visited Disneyland 2995 Days In-A-Row!

1. United Airlines has a new family seating policy. Parents with kids under 12 can now see a map of all the seats on a flight, and find seats together without paying extra. Or if there aren’t seats together, you can switch to a different flight for free.

2. Videos like this are always great. A four-year-old kid in Toronto got cochlear implants and heard his parents talk for the first time. His mom said she’s never seen such a big smile on his face.

3. A 41-year-old from Oklahoma named Camille Herron just broke her own world record by running 100 miles in 12 hours, 41 minutes, and 11 seconds. Her average mile time was around seven-and-a-half minutes.

4. Last month, a 47-year-old guy was rescued in the Caribbean after 24 days lost at sea, and he said he survived on KETCHUP. Now Heinz is trying to track him down to buy him a new boat. They haven’t been able to find him, so they turned to social media for help. (Here’s the Instagram post.)

5. There’s a 50-year-old guy named Jeff Reitz, who just earned a Guinness World Record for visiting Disneyland 2,995 days . . . in a row. That’s eight years, three months, and 13 days. (I have so many questions! Where does his money come from, Disneyland definitely isn’t cheap!)

His run stretched from 2012 to 2020. His last visit was March 13th . . . the last day the park was open before closing for the COVID-19 pandemic. He was trying to make it to 3,000, and was only five days away.

But he struggled a bit during the pandemic, and decided to make changes in his life. And one of them was to stop the streak . . . and just move on.

Jeff’s record was just certified by Guinness, and he says he’d love to return to Disneyland and show it off . . . but he hasn’t decided on a return date yet.

-Mitch-