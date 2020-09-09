50 Best Live Albums of All Time?
(Photo by Tucker Ransom/Getty Images)
After a summer without traditional live music shows, Variety serves up memories of better days. They posted the 50 Best Live Albums of All Time — more than 30 of the titles are from classic rock artists, including The Allman Brothers’ At Fillmore East to Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack.
There are plenty of iconic titles:
- Bob Dylan – Live 1966: The Royal Albert Hall
- Eagles – Hell Freezes Over
- Fleetwood Mac – The Dance
- Peter Frampton – Frampton Comes Alive!
- Grateful Dead – Europe ’72
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Live at Monterey
- KISS – Alive
- Nirvana – MTV Unplugged in New York
- Tom Petty – The Live Anthology
- Queen – Live at Wembley ’86
- The Rolling Stones – Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!
- Simon & Garfunkel – The Concert in Central Park
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – Live 1975–85
- Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense
- U2 – Under a Blood Red Sky
- The Who – Live at Leeds
- The Band – Rock of Ages
- Cheap Trick – At Budokan
- Frank Sinatra – SInatra At the Sands
Among the less familiar entries: David Bowie – Live Nassau Coliseum ’76, Humble Pie – Performance Rockin’ the Fillmore, Led Zeppelin – How the West Was Won and Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous.