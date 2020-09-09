      Weather Alert

50 Best Live Albums of All Time?

After a summer without traditional live music shows, Variety serves up memories of better days. They posted the 50 Best Live Albums of All Time — more than 30 of the titles are from classic rock artists, including The Allman Brothers’ At Fillmore East to Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack.

There are plenty of iconic titles:

  • Bob Dylan – Live 1966: The Royal Albert Hall
  • Eagles – Hell Freezes Over
  • Fleetwood Mac – The Dance
  • Peter Frampton – Frampton Comes Alive!
  • Grateful Dead – Europe ’72
  • Jimi Hendrix Experience – Live at Monterey
  • KISS – Alive
  • Nirvana – MTV Unplugged in New York
  • Tom Petty – The Live Anthology
  • Queen – Live at Wembley ’86
  • The Rolling Stones – Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!
  • Simon & Garfunkel – The Concert in Central Park
  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – Live 1975–85
  • Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense
  • U2 – Under a Blood Red Sky
  • The Who – Live at Leeds
  • The Band – Rock of Ages
  • Cheap Trick – At Budokan
  • Frank Sinatra – SInatra At the Sands

Among the less familiar entries: David Bowie – Live Nassau Coliseum ’76, Humble Pie – Performance Rockin’ the Fillmore, Led Zeppelin – How the West Was Won and Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous.

