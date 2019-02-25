Solar Oregon hosts a talk about community solar movement

If you’ve thought about going solar but you’re a renter or you don’t have a rooftop that gets enough sunshine, you may be in luck. Solar Oregon is hosting a talk on Wednesday, February 27th to talk about an emerging community solar movement. “Community Solar – a New Tool in the Clean Energy Revolution” will feature speakers from Sustainable Northwest and Oregon Clean Power. They’ll talk about the upcoming solar program and its potential to create more clean energy in Oregon. It’s a free event and I’ve got a link on our website to sign up.

