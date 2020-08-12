How to win 3K and save up to 3 lives at the same time
It’s easier than you think!
Just find a Bloodworks Northwest donation location near you at bloodworksnw.org. Donate blood and receive a limited edition KINK Mask. If you’re unable to make a blood donation, simply visit the donation center to educate yourself on Bloodworks Northwest.
Post a selfie of you wearing your mask, tag @kinkradio and @bloodworksNW using the hashtags #3KMaskMoney and #BloodworksNW to be entered to win $3,000.
Not only are you protecting yourself, you’re protecting others, saving lives and have a chance to win 3K in Mask Money!
Official Rules