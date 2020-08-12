      Weather Alert

How to win 3K and save up to 3 lives at the same time

It’s easier than you think!

Just find a Bloodworks Northwest donation location near you at bloodworksnw.org.  Donate blood and receive a limited edition KINK Mask. If you’re unable to make a blood donation, simply visit the donation center to educate yourself on Bloodworks Northwest.

Post a selfie of you wearing your mask, tag @kinkradio and @bloodworksNW using the hashtags #3KMaskMoney and #BloodworksNW to be entered to win $3,000.

Not only are you protecting yourself, you’re protecting others, saving lives and have a chance to win 3K in Mask Money!

Official Rules

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man