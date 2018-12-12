More reasons to eat beans

Mixed beans and lentils in the white bowl on brown background. mung bean, groundnut, soybean, red kidney bean , black bean ,red bean,green bean,millet and brown pinto beans .

If you’re looking for another reason to replace a meat-based meal with a bean-based meal, here we go. Beans and other legumes are shown to help people live a longer life. In a study of about 800 older adults researchers found that for each 20 gram increase in consumption, there was a 7 to 8% lower risk of dying during the study period. The American Diabetes Foundation considers beans a diabetes superfood because they help lower blood sugar levels and coronary artery disease risk in patients. Regular bean consumption may also reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, it’s a good source of protein and beans, especially dried beans, are inexpensive. 

