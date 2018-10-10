After a trial run at their Slabtown store, New Seasons Market is expanding their use of GoBox at Grant Park, Hawthorne, Williams and Seven Corners stores. GoBox is a reusable container that you can use to take home freshly prepared food without the garbage. For about $4 a month, you can use the GoBox at about 70 food carts, restaurants and now stores. Once you eat the food, you rince it out and drop it off at a GoBox return site. They collect, clean and sanitize the box for reuse. GoBox has been around for a couple of years and they’re a stronger plastic clamshell, built for reuse. They’ve got a mobile app too making it easy to choose one of their vendors.

