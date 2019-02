101-9 KINK is ready to let your legend begin at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa – with a SECOND flyaway vacation for four.

Starting tomorrow, enter daily, right here at KINK.FM.

It’s really that simple.

HOWEVER!

For an INSIDE SCOOP… and a bonus entry… listen to Corey & Mitch, weekday mornings at 7:40am… to get a keyword that will give you an extra entry.