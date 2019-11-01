25th Anniversary Edition of R.E.M.’s Monster Out Today
R.E.M.‘s Monster: 25th Anniversary Edition is out today and features a new remix of the entire album.
You can pick up on various CD and vinyl packages, including a five-CD, one-Blu-ray deluxe edition.
Michael Stipe tells NME that the album sounded different, because everything about them, and the world, had changed. ““We found ourselves in this position of being incredibly more famous than we had ever been before, and decided to head out on the first tour that we had done in five years on two albums that were really popular but filled with medium or slow-tempo songs – so we needed to do something really loud and raw. We turned to our love of glam-rock in the early ‘70s and the influence that it had on us as musicians and as fanboys. That was the beginning of ‘Monster’.”
