2022 Grammys Postponed

As rumored earlier this week, the Grammys have been postponed.
The Recording Academy issued a statement that says, “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
The postponement likely means that the other big Grammy week events, like the MusiCares Person of the Year concert honoring Joni Mitchell and the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, will be postponed and moved as well.
As for when the rescheduled show might take place, organizers won’t be able to stage it at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles until mid-April at the earliest, since the venue is fully booked with games from the Lakers, Clippers and Kings along with a handful of concerts. Also, Grammy producers usually require 10-day lockout of the venue to make sure there’s enough time for staging and rehearsals, and if they stick to that they wouldn’t be able to get the venue until mid-June.