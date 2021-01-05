2021 Grammy Awards – Postponed
Courtesy of The Recording Academy
The show will not go on for the Grammy Awards — which have been postponed until an unspecified date.
This year’s ceremony was scheduled for January 31st, but organizers cited the latest COVID spike as a reason for taking it off the calendar for now. The initial plan was to stage a scaled-down show with no live audience, but even that proved to be too difficult to pull off.
A source tells Rolling Stone that this year’s ceremony is likely to be held in March, but could not confirm whether Trevor Noah would remain signed on as host. The 2021 Grammy nominations were led by Beyoncé who picked up nine nominations, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch followed with six nods each.