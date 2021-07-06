2020 was a banner year for disinfecting wipes, but not our sewer system

It’s been a particularly labor intensive and costly year for municipalities when it comes to maintaining their wastewater treatment plants and Oregon is no exception. Nationwide it’s estimated that flushing disinfecting wipes, personal wipes and baby wipes is costing wastewater utilities approximately $440 million per year. These wipes are often labeled as ‘flushable” but in reality they clog sewer lines, causing cities to have to regularly unclog lines and pumps. Now Oregon’s taking a step towards cleaning up the mess. Governor Kate Brown signed a law last month that would make Oregon the second state to require “DO NOT FLUSH” labels on all wipes and other states are considering the same.
Remember, only flush human waste and toilet paper. Everything else goes in the garbage.
Read more here