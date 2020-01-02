      Weather Alert

2020: Important Album Anniversaries

There are a number of important albums turning 20, 25, 30 and 40 years old in 2020. Here’s a selected list.

1980 (40th anniversary)

  • Pretenders
  • Queen – The Game
  • The Police – Zenyatta Mondatta
  • Talking Heads – Remain in Light
  • U2 – Boy
  • Bruce Springsteen – The River
  • John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy

1990 (30th anniversary)

  • Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker
  • Depeche Mode – Violator
  • Sinéad O’Connor – I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got

1995 (25th anniversary)

  • Radiohead – The Bends
  • Wilco – A.M.
  • Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill
  • Natalie Merchant – Tigerlily
  • Foo Fighters
  • 311
  • Garbage
  • Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
  • Green Day – Insomniac
  • Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

2000 (20th anniversary)

  • The White Stripes – De Stijl
  • Mark Knopfler  Sailing to Philadelphia
  • U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind
