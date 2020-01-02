2020: Important Album Anniversaries
There are a number of important albums turning 20, 25, 30 and 40 years old in 2020. Here’s a selected list.
1980 (40th anniversary)
- Pretenders
- Queen – The Game
- The Police – Zenyatta Mondatta
- Talking Heads – Remain in Light
- U2 – Boy
- Bruce Springsteen – The River
- John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy
1990 (30th anniversary)
- Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker
- Depeche Mode – Violator
- Sinéad O’Connor – I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got
1995 (25th anniversary)
- Radiohead – The Bends
- Wilco – A.M.
- Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill
- Natalie Merchant – Tigerlily
- Foo Fighters
- 311
- Garbage
- Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
- Green Day – Insomniac
- Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness
2000 (20th anniversary)
- The White Stripes – De Stijl
- Mark Knopfler – Sailing to Philadelphia
- U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind