2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine & more

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for induction in 2019.

Of the 15 nominees, six are up for induction for the first time: Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, Todd Rundgren, Devo, Roxy Music and John Prine.

The ballot also includes Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, The Zombies, Janet Jackson, MC5, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J and Rufus & Chaka Khan, all of whom have been nominated at least once before.

Nicks was already inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac. If she’s inducted again as a solo artist, she’ll be the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice.

Of course, this latest list of nominees will kick off the inevitable arguments about who does and doesn’t deserve to be inducted. But Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris says bring it on.

“We love it that people have passion, and care and concern, about who’s nominated and who’s inducted,” he tells ABC Radio. “What it means is they’re following us and that we’re relevant. If fans didn’t care, it would be a poor signal, so we welcome the controversy and we welcome the dialogue.”



Starting Tuesday and continuing through December 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can vote for your favorites at RockHall.com. The top five artists chosen by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be included with the other ballots.

The final inductees will be announced in December, determined by a voting body of more than 1,000 artists, music historians and music industry insiders.

The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here are the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus & Chaka Kahn

The Zombies

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.