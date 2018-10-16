2019 Experience Hendrix Tour, featuring Billy Cox, Dave Mustaine, Joe Satriani & more, kicks off in March

Plans have been unveiled for the 2019 edition of the Experience Hendrix Tour, celebrating the music and legacy of the late Jimi Hendrix. Next year’s tribute trek kicks off March 3 in Pompano Beach, Florida, and is plotted out through an April 6 concert in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Per tradition, the tour’s lineup will be anchored by former Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox, while Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine will take part in the trek for the first time in 2019.

“Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the ‘Premiere American Guitarists of All Time,’” says Mustaine in a statement. “An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix.”

The bill also will feature Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Los Lobos‘ David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas, and drummer Chris Layton of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s band Double Trouble, plus Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, The Isley Brothers‘ Ernie Isley and blues great Taj Mahal.

Satriani, who of course sometimes plays with the Sammy Hagar-fronted supergroup Chickenfoot, has formed a power trio especially for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour featuring King’s X singer/bassist Dig Pinnick and longtime John Fogerty drummer and renowned session musician Kenny Aronoff.

Buy tickets to the tour online and you’ll also receive a free CD copy of the 2018 archival Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky.

“The tour is more than a series of concerts,” says Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and CEO of the Experience Hendrix company. “It’s a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture.”

Here are all of the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour’s confirmed dates:

3/3 — Pompano Beach, FL, Pompano Beach Amphitheater

3/4 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

3/5 — Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts

3/6 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

3/8 — North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/9 — Atlanta, GA, The Fox Theatre

3/10 — Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

3/11 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center

3/12 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theater

3/14 — Raleigh, NC, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

3/15 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

3/16 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

3/17 — Cincinnati, OH, The Taft Theatre

3/19 — Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

3/20 — Madison, WI, Overture Center for the Arts

3/21 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

3/22 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

3/23 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

3/24 — Charleston, WV, The Clay Center

3/26 — Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre

3/27 — Bensalem, PA, Xcite Center at Parx Casino

3/28 — Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury

3/29 — Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

3/30 — Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Casino

4/1 — Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre

4/2 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre

4/3 — Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

4/4 — Lowell, MA, Lowell Memorial Auditorium

4/5 — New Bedford, MA, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

4/6 — Wallingford, CT, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

