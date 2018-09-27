2018 Portland EcoFilm Fest kicks off tonight

The 2018 Portland EcoFilm Festival kicks off tonight at the Hollywood Theatre. It’s the largest environmental film festival in the Northwest and this year’s films focus on mushrooms, dirt, night skies, a cave in France and a river in Brazil. Friday night’s “Saving the Dark” looks at the need to preserve our views of starry skies and what we can do to combat light pollution. There are a four films on Saturday including, “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”, exploring a cave in southern France to film the oldest human drawings known to modern man. There are five films on Sunday, including an encore performance of the Best Short Film and Best Feature Film award winners. The film festival also includes discussions with filmmakers and environmental advocacy groups.

