Take the 2018 EcoChallenge

The EcoChallenge is back and kicks off October 3rd.

What is the EcoChallenge? It’s a fun way to take measurable action on issues you care about.

We’re taking on #EcoChallenge this October, and invite you to join our team at 2018. For three weeks, we’ll take on challenges that’ll make positive changes in our lives and the planet.

With 11 categories to choose from you decide what kind of impact you want to have. Want to challenge yourself to eat 5 fruits and veggies a day? Or finally learn what does and doesn’t go in the recycling bin? Do you want to cut your car trip mileage or look into carpooling? You can even earn points for exploring one new hiking trail.

Join our KINK team for the EcoChallenge and we’ll cheer each other on along the way. Sign up here.