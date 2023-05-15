13-Year-Old Saves Sister From Kidnapper Using Slingshot! (And More Good News)

1. Two cops in Florida saved a hawk that was sitting in the middle of the street with a snake wrapped around its neck. They think the hawk grabbed the snake, but bit off more than it could chew. The hawk flew off, and they released the snake, which wasn’t venomous.

2. A 13-year-old kid in Michigan used his slingshot to stop a would-be kidnapper, and saved his eight-year-old sister. The suspect is a 17-year-old who’s now in custody. He hit him once in the head, and once in the chest.

3. And three different graduation stories are making the rounds . . .

A 72-year-old guy graduated from college in Georgia, and his 99-year-old mom was there to see it.

Meanwhile, a mom and daughter in Texas just got their graduate degrees together.

And a new mom in Michigan walked across the stage to get her diploma last weekend while in labor.