101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

13-Year-Old Saves Sister From Kidnapper Using Slingshot! (And More Good News)

Share
13-Year-Old Saves Sister From Kidnapper Using Slingshot! (And More Good News)
Police SUV

1.  Two cops in Florida saved a hawk that was sitting in the middle of the street with a snake wrapped around its neck.  They think the hawk grabbed the snake, but bit off more than it could chew.  The hawk flew off, and they released the snake, which wasn’t venomous.

 

2.  A 13-year-old kid in Michigan used his slingshot to stop a would-be kidnapper, and saved his eight-year-old sister.  The suspect is a 17-year-old who’s now in custody.  He hit him once in the head, and once in the chest.

 

3.  And three different graduation stories are making the rounds . . .

72-year-old guy graduated from college in Georgia, and his 99-year-old mom was there to see it.

Meanwhile, a mom and daughter in Texas just got their graduate degrees together.

And a new mom in Michigan walked across the stage to get her diploma last weekend while in labor.

 

#Trending

1

Soft spoken lyrics and gentle harmonies with Babers - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

NFL Player Takes 11-year-old Fan to Father Daughter Dance After Her Dad Unexpectedly Passes Away (And More Good News)
3

Did The Grim Reaper Make An Appearance At King Charles' Coronation?
4

Random People Donated Money So Special Needs Kids Could Attend Prom (And More Good News)
5

Cop Helps Deliver Baby On The Side Of A Road (And More Good News)

Recently Played

UprisingMuse
3:43pm
Not Strong EnoughBoygenius
3:39pm
Running On EmptyJackson Browne
3:34pm
Last KissPearl Jam
3:31pm
Speed Of SoundColdplay
3:26pm
View Full Playlist